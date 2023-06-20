Chicago announces $5M fund to support survivors of gender-based violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago announced a new $5 million fund to help survivors of gender-based violence.

The fund will help support survivors of crimes like domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.

The program will provide a one-time $1,000 payment to survivors in support of their economic stability.

"We must do what we can as a city to break down barriers that prevent survivors from accessing the resources they need to personally rebuild and revive," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "The Emergency Financial Assistance program is a vital step forward in this recovery, because by supporting survivors and putting them on a better path to economic stability, we can help them heal from pain and trauma, and uplift and empower them to carry on living healthy lives."

The goal is to reach 5,000 survivors. The application period will be open until June 30.

Survivors can apply here.