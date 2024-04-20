Americans throw away $23 billion in unused gift cards, data shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a quick tip for any gift card holders.

About $23 billion dollars in gift card funds are going unused in the U.S., according to data from Prepaid2Cash.

Those who have an extra gift card laying around should try use it before they lose it. Check drawers in case you have some laying around that your forgot about.

If you don't want the card, you can re-gift it to save on a future birthday or holiday present.

People should make sure to call and check how much money is on the card beforehand.

You can also donate gift cards to charities so they can buy items they need.