WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

St. Charles police chief, Kane County state's attorney to announce human trafficking-related charges

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 20, 2023 7:35PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

ST. CHARLES, Ill (WLS) -- West suburban officials are expected to announce the filing of charges for human trafficking-related offenses Thursday afternoon.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser and St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan will hold a news conference about 4 p.m. to discuss the filing of charges for human trafficking-related offenses against multiple individuals, officials said in a news release.

SEE ALSO: Chicago announces $5M fund to support survivors of gender-based violence

Representatives from multiple police jurisdictions and multiple law-enforcement agencies are expected to be at the St. Charles Police Department.

Law enforcement officials did not immediately provide any additional information on who would be charged or what led to the charges.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW