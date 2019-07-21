Humana Rock n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of runners pounded the pavement in downtown Chicago this morning for the 2019 Humana Rock n' Roll Half Marathon.
The annual run features local bands and entertainment throughout the course.
Proceeds from the 2019 Humana Rock n' Roll Half Marathon benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Event Information: 2019 Humana Rock n' Roll Half Marathon
Date: Sunday, July 21
Hours: 6:30 a.m - Noon
Location: Grant Park
To learn more, visit www.runrocknroll.com.
