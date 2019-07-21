Humana Rock n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of runners pounded the pavement in downtown Chicago this morning for the 2019 Humana Rock n' Roll Half Marathon.

The annual run features local bands and entertainment throughout the course.

Proceeds from the 2019 Humana Rock n' Roll Half Marathon benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Event Information: 2019 Humana Rock n' Roll Half Marathon

Date: Sunday, July 21

Hours: 6:30 a.m - Noon

Location: Grant Park

To learn more, visit www.runrocknroll.com.
