Humana Rock n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of runners pounded the pavement in downtown Chicago this morning for the 2019 Humana Rock n' Roll Half Marathon.The annual run features local bands and entertainment throughout the course.Proceeds from the 2019 Humana Rock n' Roll Half Marathon benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.Sunday, July 216:30 a.m - NoonGrant ParkTo learn more, visit www.runrocknroll.com