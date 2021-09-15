hunger

Hunger Action Month: Food banks work to fight hunger across America

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- September is Hunger Action Month and Hunger Action Day is this Friday, marking a time to fight hunger across America.

Kate Maehr with Greater Chicago Food Depository and Julie Yurko with Northern Illinois Food Bank joined ABC7 to talk about their efforts with food assistance in the community.

Both food banks continue to serve a heightened need as compared to before the pandemic. Many thousands of families are still struggling in Chicago and Cook County, which is served by the Food Depository, and in the 13 counties served by the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

If you would like to get involved, they said you can volunteer or donate. They also encourage everyone to wear orange on Friday.

Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV.
