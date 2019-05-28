Huntley man drowns after paddle boat capsizes in Arlington Heights: police

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A man died after falling from a paddle boat Monday in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.The capsize happened about 3:30 p.m. and sent David Fournier, 44, another adult and two young children into Lake Terramere, Arlington Heights police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.Paramedics were called to the 4000 block of North Terramere Drive and found everyone already out of the water, police said. Citizens were performing CPR on Fournier.Fournier, a northwest suburban Huntley resident, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The children and other adult did not require medical treatment, police said. Investigators did not suspect criminal activity or foul play."This appears to be a tragic accident," police said in a statement.An autopsy Tuesday did not rule on the cause and manner of Fournier's death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner's office.