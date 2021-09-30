hurricane

Saildrone captures inside view of Hurricane Sam in first-of-its-kind video

EMBED <>More Videos

Take a peek inside a hurricane at sea level

In the past, hurricane hunters have flown into the storms' eyewall to not only collect data, but also offer a glimpse at one of the earth's most destructive weather phenomena.

But what about the inside of a hurricane, and at sea level?

As luck would have it, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has released footage from the inside of Hurricane Sam, the Category 4 storm barreling across the Atlantic, through a lens attached to the Saildrone Explorer SD 1045, an uncrewed surface vehicle.

The footage offers an unprecedented sight of a hurricane in the ocean, with the Saildrone, which is equipped with a specially-designed, stabilizing "wing," having to battle 50-foot waves and winds in excess of 120 mph.

And just like its flying, manned counterparts, the Saildrone is also collecting scientific data that would help forecasters form prediction models, as well as give meteorologists new insights into how large and destructive tropical cyclones grow and intensify.

A Saildrone seen deployed in Jacksonville, Florida.

Courtesy: Saildrone



According to NOAA, the SD 1045 is one of five hurricane Saildrones operating in the Atlantic during the hurricane season.

As for Hurricane Sam, forecasters don't expect it to threaten the mainland United States, though, as exhibited in the Saildrone footage, the National Hurricane Center reported its swells could cause high surf and dangerous rip currents along the East Coast this coming weekend.

SEE ALSO: Take a journey into the eye of the storm with NOAA's Hurricane Hunters
EMBED More News Videos

Journey into a hurricane with NOAA's hurricane hunters.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdronestropical stormnoaatechnologytropical weatheroceansu.s. & worldhurricanecaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE
Victim of alligator attack during hurricane identified
Are flood-damaged cars flooding the Chicago used car market?
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
What not to donate in wake of Hurricane Ida devastation
TOP STORIES
Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati's reportedly sold
Man facing straw-purchasing charges tied to Jaslyn Adams' killing
New body camera video of Petito; FBI takes items from Laundrie's home
Putting gifts on layaway at Walmart is now a thing of the past
FBI, state join search for missing FL college student Miya Marcano
Walt Disney World opened 50 years ago today
ISP doubles Chicago expressway patrols; nearly 200 shootings reported
Show More
1st ever pill to treat COVID-19 shows promise, Merck says
What you need to know about at-home COVID tests
New video shows Milwaukee Ave. chase, shooting that injured 5
2 stabbed, several displaced after man sets apartment on fire
Chicago Weather: Summer-like Friday
More TOP STORIES News