breakfast

ABC7 Chicago Reporter Samantha Chatman to flip pancakes at Hyde Park Neighborhood Club breakfast

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Hyde Park Neighborhood Club breakfast raises money for youth programs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Sunday, there's an all-you-can eat breakfast for a good cause.

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club is hosting its annual event, serving pancakes, bacon, sausage and fruit.

SEE ALSO | Maxwell Street Market reopens with live music, food on Chicago's Near West Side

Tickets are $10 per person, but kids 5 years old and younger eat for free! All funds raised go to supporting the HPNC's youth development programs.

The breakfast is from 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required.

ABC7's Samantha Chatman will serve as the "celebrity pancake flipper" at noon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagohyde parkfoodbreakfastcommunityfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BREAKFAST
Radio Room offers special brunch menu for Restaurant Week
Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says
This coffee shop serves a delicious, baked treat mash-up
Pancake breakfast raises money for bulletproof CPD vests
TOP STORIES
Crystal Lake mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son's death
80-year-old man shot in Back of the Yards: CPD
Police say 6 dead, at least 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Driver dead after crashing into tree on South Side, police say
Radio Room offers special brunch menu for Restaurant Week
Teen charged with double murder rode Divvy to crime scene: prosecutors
Convicted mob hitman escapes federal custody
Show More
Company provides employment opportunities for people with autism
Our Chicago: Kids & Screen Time
2 hurt, 1 critically, after South Side apartment fire
Maxwell Street Market reopens in Chicago
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, rain at night Sunday
More TOP STORIES News