ABC7 Chicago Reporter Samantha Chatman to flip pancakes at Hyde Park Neighborhood Club breakfast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Sunday, there's an all-you-can eat breakfast for a good cause.
The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club is hosting its annual event, serving pancakes, bacon, sausage and fruit.
Tickets are $10 per person, but kids 5 years old and younger eat for free! All funds raised go to supporting the HPNC's youth development programs.
The breakfast is from 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required.
ABC7's Samantha Chatman will serve as the "celebrity pancake flipper" at noon.
