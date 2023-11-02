Hyundai to install anti-theft systems on preexisting cars at Guaranteed Rate Field this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hyundai and Chicago police are working to ease fears for drivers plagued by ongoing car thefts by holding an event to install anti-theft technology to preexisting Hyundai vehicles.

Throughout this weekend, Lot G at Guaranteed Rate Field will be used to install anti-theft software in Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions.

Representatives with Hyundai said that majority of the cars stolen involve vehicles with a turn-key ignition. A new anti-theft lock system can be installed in just 20 minutes.

"We understand that these social media thefts impose a significant burden, not only to the vehicle owners, but also to the local communities." said Hyundai Motor America Vice President of After-Sales David VandeLinde.

The move comes after the City of Chicago filed a lawsuit in August against Kia and Hyundai, saying the automakers failed to install critical anti-theft technology which in a steep rise in vehicle thefts in the city.

Darrell Brown's 2019 Hyundai Sonata still sits with major damage after it was stolen from outside his South Shore apartment in May and then later found abandoned by the thieves.

"There was nothing but glass on the ground where my car was," Brown said. "That moment is still with me, today. It was devastating."

Like many victims of car theft, Brown said he was left feeling wrecked.

"I use my car to get to and from work," Brown said. "I use my car to get to and from dance rehearsals, and it has been just a huge disservice."