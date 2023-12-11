CPD issues warning regarding Hyde Park vehicle thefts involving Jeeps, Hyundais and Kias

The Chicago police issued a warning regarding Hyde Park vehicle thefts involving Jeeps, Hyundais and Kias.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are issuing a warning about a string of vehicle thefts last week on the city's South Side.

CPD said six vehicles were stolen last Thursday through Saturday in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said, in each incident, Jeeps, Hyundais and Kias were parked when they were taken.

According to CPD, they are looking for three male suspects between the ages of 15 to 18 years old.

Incident times and locations:

- Between 1:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 5300-block of South Blackstone Avenue

- Between 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and 7 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 5400-block of South Dorchester Avenue

- Between 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 1300-block of East 53rd Street

- Between 6:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 5400-block of South Kenwood Avenue

- 6:40 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 5400-block of South Kimbark Avenue

- 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 5100-block of South Kimbark Avenue

