1 killed in I-290 crash near Harlem Avenue: Illinois State Police

Deadly crash appeared to involve delivery van, semitrailer
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person died Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 near Oak Park, Illinois State Police said.

State police responded just after 8:50 a.m. to westbound I-290 near Harlem Avenue for a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two right lanes of westbound I-290 were closed near Harlem just before 9 a.m. and remained closed as of about 10:30 a.m.

Traffic was getting through in the left lane.

Chopper7HD was over the scene, and a large number of items could be seen spilled out on the side of the highway.

What appeared to be a delivery van had crashed into a semitrailer.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

