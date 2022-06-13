1 killed in I-290 crash near Harlem Avenue: Illinois State Police

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person died Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 near Oak Park, Illinois State Police said.State police responded just after 8:50 a.m. to westbound I-290 near Harlem Avenue for a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.One person was pronounced dead on the scene.The two right lanes of westbound I-290 were closed near Harlem just before 9 a.m. and remained closed as of about 10:30 a.m.Traffic was getting through in the left lane.Chopper7HD was over the scene, and a large number of items could be seen spilled out on the side of the highway.What appeared to be a delivery van had crashed into a semitrailer.