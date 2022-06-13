West Garfield Park crash: Chicago police officer hit by vehicle, injured, CFD says

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a driver Monday morning in West Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Paramedics responded to Jackson Boulevard and Kostner Avenue around 9:40 a.m. for an officer struck by a vehicle, CFD spokesman Larry Merritt said.He was taken to Stroger Hospital, Merritt said. He did not know the officer's condition.Chopper7HD was over the scene about 10 a.m., and a number of vehicles appeared to be involved in the incident.A damaged squad car could be seen.Police did not immediately release information.