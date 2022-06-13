police officer injured

West Garfield Park crash: Chicago police officer hit by vehicle, injured, CFD says

CPD officer hit by vehicle in West Garfield Park: Chicago fire

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a driver Monday morning in West Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics responded to Jackson Boulevard and Kostner Avenue around 9:40 a.m. for an officer struck by a vehicle, CFD spokesman Larry Merritt said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, Merritt said. He did not know the officer's condition.

Chopper7HD was over the scene about 10 a.m., and a number of vehicles appeared to be involved in the incident.

A damaged squad car could be seen.

Police did not immediately release information.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
