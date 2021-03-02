I-294 traffic: 1 killed after 2 semi-trailers crash on Tri-State Tollway near Roberts Road; NB lanes closed

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after a semi-trailer rear-ended another semi-trailer on the northbound Tri-State Tollway Tuesday morning, causing several lanes to be blocked to traffic, Illinois State Police said.The crash occurred near Roberts Road south of the 83rd Street Toll Plaza. Illinois State Police said one person in one of the semi-trailers died in the crash.Traffic was orginally being diverted at 95th Street. As of 7 a.m., traffic was moving in only a single lane causing a significant traffic delay.The circumstances surrounding the accident and further details on the person who was killed were not immediately available.