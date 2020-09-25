NB I-55 traffic diverted off interstate after several injured in multi-vehicle crashL ISP

Bolingbrook, Ill. (WLS) -- All northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Veterans Parkway in Bolingbrook have been shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.

The accident involving nine vehicles happened just before 5 p.m. near mile marker 265.5, ISP said.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate via the Scale House exit while they conduct a crash investigation, officials said. They are also asking people to slow down and seek an alternate route if possible.

Officials say multiple people have been injured, but have not released any further information.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.
