3 more victims of I-55 crash ID'd as Crystal Lake man, woman, Missouri man

The family of Amy and Michael Zinchuk of Champaign, who were killed during an Illinois dust storm that led to a pile-up crash on I-55, spoke publiclly

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police publicly identified three more victims of the deadly Interstate 55 dust storm crash Saturday morning.

Joseph Bates, 73, of Crystal Lake and Donna Bates, 71, of Crystal Lake were killed in the crash.

Earl LeGrand, 64, of Florissant, Missouri was also killed.

The family of Michael Zinchuk, 55, of Champaign and Amy Zinchuk, 54, also of Champaign spoke out for the first time Friday.

Illinois State Police previously identified another victim as 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wisconsin.

Police are working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner's Office to identify the final victim.

The crashes took place about 10:55 a.m. Monday near downstate Farmersville.

Seven people were killed in the 72-vehicle crash that also injured 37 others.

