Multi-vehicle I-55 crash blocks SB lanes in Plainfield area

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, September 22, 2023 10:41AM
A Stevenson Expressway crash has disrupted traffic in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Route 126 Friday morning.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A six-vehicle crash has disrupted traffic on I-55 in the southwest suburbs Friday morning.

The crash occurred on I-55 near Route 126, with four vehicle involved in the crash in the northbound lanes and two in the southbound lanes.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our traffic map

Two of the vehicles involved is a semi-truck, with one reportedly leaking fuel, which has prompted a hazmat response.

Illinois State Police are investigating and southbound lanes are closed as crews clean up the crash.

