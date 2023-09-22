Multi-vehicle I-55 crash blocks SB lanes in Plainfield area

A Stevenson Expressway crash has disrupted traffic in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Route 126 Friday morning.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A six-vehicle crash has disrupted traffic on I-55 in the southwest suburbs Friday morning.

The crash occurred on I-55 near Route 126, with four vehicle involved in the crash in the northbound lanes and two in the southbound lanes.

Two of the vehicles involved is a semi-truck, with one reportedly leaking fuel, which has prompted a hazmat response.

Illinois State Police are investigating and southbound lanes are closed as crews clean up the crash.