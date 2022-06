Emergency personnel remains on scene of a bad accident in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 57 near the 317 mile marker. Avoid the area if possible. — Kankakee Co Sheriff (@KankakeeSheriff) June 24, 2022

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A "bad accident" on I-57 in Kankakee County has should down southbound lanes Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.The accident is near mile marker 317, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office tweeted just before 4 p.m.Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.No other information has been released at this time.