MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was shot in the back while driving on I-57 in south suburban Markham Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.The woman was shot in the lower back on I-57 near 159th Street and managed to drive herself to Holy Cross Hospital. She was then transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital and her condition is not known.Police had shut down the northbound lanes of I-57 to traffic at 159th Street to investigate the shooting. Lanes were back open around 6:20 a.m.Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.