I-65 shut down today: Semitrailer crash in northwest Indiana causes large honey spill

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NW Indiana traffic: Semi crash causes large honey spill

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (WLS) -- A semitrailer crash resulted in a large amount of honey being spilled across Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.

The crash occurred early Tuesday morning near Fair Oaks, Indiana, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said on Twitter.

The honey was spilled across all the lanes at the 219-mile marker, and traffic is being diverted at exit 220, Fifield said.

Use U.S. 41 or SR 55 as alternate routes, as there appeared to be a 5-mile backup due to the incident.



As of about 10:30 a.m., the left lane was open. The right lane remains closed.

