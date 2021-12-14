I-65 shut down today: Semitrailer crash in northwest Indiana causes large honey spill

We have a sticky situation on I-65! Overnight a semi crash resulted in a large amount of honey being spilled across all the lanes at the 219 mile-marker. Traffic is being diverted at exit 220. There is no timetable for reopening as we continue to wait for cleanup crews to arrive pic.twitter.com/4LFYq9fyiK — Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) December 14, 2021

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (WLS) -- A semitrailer crash resulted in a large amount of honey being spilled across Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.The crash occurred early Tuesday morning near Fair Oaks, Indiana, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said on Twitter.The honey was spilled across all the lanes at the 219-mile marker, and traffic is being diverted at exit 220, Fifield said.Use U.S. 41 or SR 55 as alternate routes, as there appeared to be a 5-mile backup due to the incident.As of about 10:30 a.m., the left lane was open. The right lane remains closed.