I-65 shut down today: Semitrailer crash in northwest Indiana causes large honey spill

The crash occurred early Tuesday morning near Fair Oaks, Indiana, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said on Twitter.
The honey was spilled across all the lanes at the 219-mile marker, and traffic is being diverted at exit 220, Fifield said.
Use U.S. 41 or SR 55 as alternate routes, as there appeared to be a 5-mile backup due to the incident.
Overnight a semi crash resulted in a large amount of honey being spilled across all the lanes at the 219 mile-marker. There is no timetable for reopening as we continue to wait for cleanup crews to arrive
As of about 10:30 a.m., the left lane was open. The right lane remains closed.