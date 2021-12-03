I-88 crash: Salt truck overturns in Aurora between Eola, Farnsworth; 1 seriously injured, ISP says

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was seriously injured when a truck carrying salt became separated from its trailer and overturned on Interstate 88 in the western suburbs Friday afternoon.The trailer spilled salt across two westbound lanes and the tractor rolled over and came to rest in a ditch on the right around 2:11 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, state police said.As of 4:30 p.m., the two left lanes on I-88 remained closed for the investigation.