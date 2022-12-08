Tar spill on I-65 near Gary causes backups for morning commuters: Indiana State Police

There was an Indiana traffic incident early Thursday morning. A tar spill is causing backups on I-65 near I-80/94 and Gary, state police said.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A tar spill on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana is causing backups for morning commuters Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police said that at about 4 a.m., a truck lost a load of tar on the ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound Interstate 80/94 near Gary. The tar is covering the two right lanes, but traffic can get by in the left lane, police said.

State police said it's not immediately clear how the tar spilled, as there was no crash.

The ramp may be partially blocked for several hours.

As of about 6:30 a.m., northbound I-65 was backed up from Ridge Road to the I-80/94 and I-65 split.