Loved ones say final goodbyes to Rolling Meadows family killed in Hampshire crash

Tom and Loren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with another 13-year-old passenger in their vehicle, last month on Interstate 90 in Hampshire.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends are saying their final goodbyes Monday to a Rolling Meadows family killed in a car crash earlier this summer.

As the Dobosz family's urns were wheeled in together at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church on Chicago's North Side, family and friends followed behind.

They were on their way to a family vacation in Minnesota.

Investigators said the crash happened when the driver of a gray Acura, identified as 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez, was driving the wrong way on the highway, and hit the Dobosz family's vehicle head-on.

Both cars were totally engulfed in flames.

Monday's funeral service started at 10 a.m. It's followed by a burial in Des Plaines.