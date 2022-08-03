Father dies days after wrong-way I-90 crash in Hampshire that killed wife, children

Lauren Dobosz and her four children, as well as one of their friends, were killed in a car crash overnight Sunday. Her husband Thomas Dobosz was critically injured.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Rolling Meadows father hospitalized after a wrong-way I-90 crash that killed his wife and four children in Hampshire died.

Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash in McHenry County Sunday. A coach with the Oriole Park Falcons told ABC7 Wednesday that Dobosz died.

Investigators said just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Dobosz was driving westbound on I-90 near Hampshire in a blue Chevy van when the driver of a gray Acura, identified as 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, was driving in the opposite direction and collided with Dobosz's vehicle head on. Both cars were totally engulfed in flames.

Troopers said they found Fernandez dead on scene, as well as all of Dobosz's passengers, identified as 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and five children: two 13-year-old girls, 7- and 6-year-old boys, and a 5-year-old girl.

Neighbors in Rolling Meadows said four of them were the couple's kids, Emma, Lucas, Nicky and Ella. The other 13-year-old girl was a friend, relatives said.

Both Thomas Dobosz and wife were involved in the Oriole Park Falcons cheerleading and football community.