Family, friends remember 13-year-old girl among 8 killed in I-90 wrong-way crash in McHenry County

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a Rolling Meadows teenager who was killed in a wrong-way crash that killed seven others in McHenry County last month speaks out about the memory of their daughter.

Friends and family of 13-year-old Katriona Koziara told the Northwest Herald she was an avid dancer with a bright future.

She was among eight people killed in the accident on I-90.

Koziara was the only child of her grieving parents.

She was riding in a car with the Dobosz family at the time of the crash.

Investigators said just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Dobosz was driving westbound on I-90 near Hampshire in a blue Chevy van when the driver of a gray Acura, identified as 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, was driving in the opposite direction and collided with Dobosz's vehicle head on. Both cars were totally engulfed in flames.

All six members of the Dobosz family were also killed, along with the driver of the other car.