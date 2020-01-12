Woman killed in I-90 crash involving FedEx truck, Illinois State Police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a crash involving a FedEx truck in northern Illinois Saturday.The crash occurred on I-90 in Rockford Saturday at around 1:20 a.m.Illinois State Police said the truck driver hit a disabled vehicle. A woman driving the disabled vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.The woman's 4-year-old was with her at the time. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that aren't life threatening, ISP officials said.An investigation into the crash is ongoing.No other details are known at this time.