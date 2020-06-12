Some NB lanes of I-94 closed as Illinois State Police investigate crash

Two northbound lanes along Interstate 94 are closed near 87th Street Friday, as Illinois State Police investigate a crash in the area.Illinois State Police troopers are responding to reports of a crash Friday at around 3:30 p.m.Preliminary information indicates that there are injuries in the crash, but they're non-life-threatening, state police said.The two right northbound lanes will remain closed for about an hour, ISP said.Troopers warn drivers to "use extreme caution in the area."No other information about the crash or the lane closures are known at this time.