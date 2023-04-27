Tamron Hall joined ABC7 to discuss what she loves about the Chicago group.

Chicago group "I Am A Gentleman' being featured on 'Tamron Hall Show'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago organization is getting some national attention for all the good it is doing for young men.

Thursday on the "Tamron Hall Show," the founder of I Am A Gentleman talked about his mission to teach young men important life skills they might not have, like how to wear a suit and tie.

Tamron also spoke with two members of the program, who said those lessons have changed their lives.

Tamron also joined ABC7 to discuss what she loves about the group.

You can watch the "Tamron Hall Show" weekdays at 1 p.m. on ABC7.