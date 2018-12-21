I-Team: Surveillance video may show grenade attack orchestrated by El Mencho

A new surveillance video obtained by the ABC7 I-Team could show someone throwing explosives near the United States Consulate in Guadalajara, Mexico.The video shows a man tossing something over the consulate's wall. Mexican prosecutors said the item was a grenade and the attack was orchestrated by El Mencho.A composite sketch of the suspect has been released.El Mencho is Chicago's Public Enemy Number One. His drug cartel is publicly denying any role in the blast, which took place hours before a visit by Vice President Mike Pence.No one was hurt in the attack.