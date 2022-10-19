I-55 crash south of I-80 involving 2 semi-trucks blocks SB lanes to traffic

Traffic on I-55 is blocked south of I-80 after a crash involving two semi-trucks in Will County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-55 just south of I-80. All lanes of southbound I-55 have been shut down from the crash.

One of the trucks was carrying a load of 50,000 pounds of water products and the other was carrying 80,000 pounds of soy beans.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene, with at least one of the trailers was compromised, spilling debris on the roadway. A fuel spill was also reported.

Traffic is being detoured onto I-80. To get around the crash, motorists can get off I-55 at US 52 and go east and take that to Southbound Houbolt to US 6 East and get back on I-55.

Further details were not immediately available.