I-57 Expressway shooting leaves 1 wounded near 159th Street, Illinois State Police say

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting on I-57 in the south suburbs Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

Police were notified of shots fired at about 11:37 p.m. near 159th Street. Troopers responded to the scene and found a man inside a car with gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Police had shut down the northbound lanes of the expressway between 159th and 167th streets. Lanes were reopened shortly before 5 a.m.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.