1 year after opening Ian's Place continues to offers support for parents who've lost a child

Rebecca Wells, founder of Ian's Place, talks about how the bereavement center for parents who have lost a child came about.

CLAENDON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- About a year ago, Ian's Place opened in Clarendon Hills.

The bereavement center provides comfort, healing and a supportive community for parents who've lost a child suddenly. The founder, Rebecca Wells joined ABC7 to talk about turning her own grief into purpose. After losing her 19-year-old son Ian in 2019.

The mission through Ian's Place is healing through hope, where attendees find loving arms and people that understand their journey. If you have experienced this tragic loss in your life or know someone who has, click here.