Inbound I-290 shut down between Cicero Ave, downtown Chicago after expressway shooting; 2 injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured in two separate cars by apparently the same shooter on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

State police said the shooting was reported on inbound I-290 at Pulaski around 8:20 p.m. A man told troopers another car traveling in the inbound lanes opened fire at his vehicle, causing him to crash into an embankment.

RELATED: 1 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

The man was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, state police said. The front seat passenger in his car was not injured.

About 15 minutes later, Chicago police were called about a woman at a local hospital who had also been shot. She had been driving a different vehicle, but traveling near the same area where the first shooting happened.

Illinois State Police indicated they believe the same person may be responsible for both shootings.

RELATED: I-55 shootin gnear Cicero leaves 2 hurt: ISP

All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway are closed between Cicero Ave. and downtown Chicago for the investigation. It is not known how long the closure will last.

This is the third expressway shooting in the Chicago area in the last three days.
