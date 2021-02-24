Stevenson Expressway shooting near Cicero leaves 2 hurt, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot Wednesday on the Stevenson Expressway near Cicero Avenue.Police shut down all outbound lanes at Cicero after responding to shots fired about 8:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police and a traffic camera in the area.Two gunshot victims were taken to hospitals, state police spokeswoman Jayme Bufford said in an email. One of them was reportedly a woman in serious condition; she had been shot in the stomach. The other was reportedly a man whose condition was unknown later Wednesday.A car with a bullet-riddled windshield was found in nearby Summit, and the outbound lanes of Interstate 55 were shut down for over an hour after the incident.The two people who were shot at reportedly managed to get to a Summit gas station on Harlem and 53rd. There, they were able to call for help.Both police and witnesses said 10 to 15 rounds were fired on the vehicle."I saw two guys get out of a car on I-55; at least one of them had a big gun and started firing a lot," one witness said.Additional details weren't immediately available.Shootings on Chicago-area expressways more than doubled in 2020 over the previous year, according to state police. Earlier in February, the state allocated more than $12 million to state police to install high-definition cameras to help solve shootings on expressways.