World's largest collection of horror and sci-fi movie props is frightfully fascinating

Over 1800 horror, sci-fi, and fantasy movie props featured at the Icons of Darkness exhibition are the largest collection of its kind.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Rich Correll started collecting Hollywood movie props as a child actor working on the Universal movie lot in the 1950s and 60s. He has amassed over 1800 costumes and props from horror, fantasy and science fiction films, the largest collection of its kind, which he exhibits under the banner Icons of Darkness on Hollywood Boulevard.

"It's either hero stuff that the actual actors wore or production-made by the studio," said Correll. "There's nothing here that's a fake. It's all the stuff that you really saw in the movies, and that's what the appeal of this place is."

"I think that it's pretty amazing to learn about the costumes," said Heather Parisi, a horror movie fan visiting Hollywood from Seattle, Washington. "Some of them are upwards of 75 pounds, and for someone to have to put that on their body and be in a movie like that is crazy."

For more information, visit: https://www.iconsofdarkness.com/