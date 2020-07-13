IHSA allows CPS sports camps to resume under updated 'Return to Play' guidelines

George Washington High School on the Far South Side held soccer conditioning along Lake Michigan, but it was not a traditional practice.
The Illinois High School Association gave the green light to practice full contact, but quickly pivoted last week to revise its "Return to Play" rules barring any physical contact at summer practices.
RELATED: IHSA revises Phase 4 guidelines due to increased COVID-19 cases on high school sports teams
CPS also updated their guidelines to align with the IHSA rules. According to IHSA, there is to be no competitions of any kind, no contact drills and players must socially distance themselves from each other; however they will not be required to wear a mask.
At the start of the newly reinstated practice, players signed waivers to be back on the field, knowing it's only conditioning and no one is allowed to share equipment.
"By the looks of it I didn't think we'd come back on time and play, and I was gonna be upset - you know, missing out on soccer," said Sergio Mendoza. "We had to take advantage of this opportunity, if it's gonna be our last time. I mean especially for me 'cause I'm a senior."
Last week athletic camps at Lake Zurich District 95 were forced to shut down after several students tested positive for COVID-19. A mobile testing site was set up at the Lake County school over the weekend to allow free testing to anyone, regardless of symptoms.
Despite this move forward, the question that still remains of whether there even be a season in the fall for high school athletes who play contact sports and if the school districts will want to take on the liability even with students or parents signing waivers?
CPS has yet said if school will even resume in the fall, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the announcement is expected this week.