IHSA allows Kenwood boy's basketball team to play in state tournament; some coaches, athletes barred

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois High School Association ruled Thursday the Kenwood Academy boy's basketball team could play in the state tournament.

The team won its state tournament game Thursday night after it was postponed.

However, five athletes, the head coach and two assistant coaches were not allowed to participate over by-law violations.

The ruling stems from an investigation by the CPS Inspector General's Office looking into complaints that multiple players on the team used falsified documents or incorrect addresses to meet the residence requirements to attend the school.

The team had been suspended Wednesday from the state playoffs before an appeal led to IHSA changing its ruling.

