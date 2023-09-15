Cacio e pepe recipe from Il Mio restaurant in Clarendon Hills

Il Mio opened two years ago in Clarendon Hills and Rich Ciota shares the restaurant's cacio e pepe recipe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are cooking up a storm with a restaurant that has brought a west suburban downtown, to life!

Il Mio opened almost two years ago in Clarendon Hills.

It's gorgeous inside and the menu features sharable Italian dishes with many of the recipes coming from the local family who owns it!

Rich Ciota is one of them. You will likely see him at the host stand when you arrive!

Ciota shared their recipe for cacio e pepe.

Cacio e Pepe recipe

3 qts water

Salt

6 oz dry spaghetti

3 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

3/4 cup finely grated Parmesan

1/3 cup finely grated Pecorino

Preparation

Step 1

Bring 3 quarts salted water to a boil, add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally. Drain, reserve cup pasta water

Step 2

Meanwhile, melt butter in skillet over medium heat. Add pepper and cook, about 1 minute.

Step 3

Add cup reserved pasta water to skillet and simmer. Add pasta and remailing butter. Reduce heat to low and add Parmesan. Remove from heat add Pecorino. Transfer to serving bowl.