Illinois House passes assault weapons ban, advances to Senate

Illinois assault weapons ban 2023: Proposed law would also increase age to own FOID card

The Illinois House passed a bill to ban assault weapons Friday, with the gun control legislation now headed to the state Senate.

SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois House passed a modified ban on high-powered weapons and large-capacity magazines early Friday.

The assault weapons legislation quickly advanced to the full House and after late-night debate passed on a 64-43 vote.

The bill would ban the manufacture, sale and possession of dozens of firearms defined by the state as assault weapons.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act was created in response to the Highland Park mass shooting.

Governor JB Pritzker, who was in attendance, released a statement after the vote saying in part, "The people of Illinois send us to Springfield to tackle tough issues and these bills are historic steps in the right direction. I look forward to working with our colleagues in the Illinois Senate to get bills addressing these issues to my desk so I can sign them as soon as possible."

Representative Barbara Hernandez co-sponsored the bill and said in part: "As we remember families who lost dads, moms, children and others due to gun violence and those who are survivors, we today passed policy that will work on preventing any other tragedies from happening in our state."

Republican opponents said the measure is too broad, and bans many firearms commonly used for hunting and sport shooting, and it even takes away the ability of people to protect themselves.

"You are turning legal gun owners with this bill into felons," said State Rep. C.D. David Meyer, (R) 100th District.

Gun rights groups said they will fight this decision in court, calling the proposed law unconstitutional.

Those that already own guns on the list of weapons will need to be registered with Illinois State Police within 300 days.

The bill also would also increase the age to own a FOID card from 18 to 21 and set 10 as the limit of rounds per magazine.