Illinois assault weapons ban faces lawsuit led by former GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey

The Illinois assault weapons ban is facing another lawsuit out of White County. Leading the charge is former GOP gubernatorial Darren Bailey.

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois' new assault weapons ban is facing another lawsuit.

Leading this latest challenge is Darren Bailey, the former Republican nominee for governor and former state senator.

Bailey is among hundreds of plaintiffs who are part of this new lawsuit, which was filed in White County. It claims the assault weapons law violates the Illinois Constitution.

SEE ALSO | Downstate judge issues temporary restraining order over Illinois' new assault weapons ban

A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday on their request for a temporary restraining order on the ban. The attorney representing those plaintiffs is Thomas DeVore, also filed a lawsuit against this ban in Effingham County.

Just last week, a judge granted a restraining order in that case, temporarily blocking the law from being enforced on anyone involved in that suit.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul formally appealed that ruling. He's asking the court to reverse and vacate the TRO.