LaSALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- If you are looking for some springtime fun in the land of Lincoln, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has a ton of staycation ideas hidden within the statewide properties.
On Wednesday, Lisa Sons, with the IDNR spoke with ABC7 's Terrell Brown about ways Illinois residents and other visitors can enjoy the diverse landscape, rich in natural resources and abundant recreation opportunities.
RELATED: Looking for a staycation? Try out these Spring Break destinations in Illinois
From Illinois Beach on the Lake Michigan shore and the wonders of Starved Rock, to the rolling hills and river bluffs of the northwest, to the prairies and streams in the heart of the state, and the vast hardwood forests and world-renowned wetlands of southern Illinois, the Land of Lincoln has much to offer.
For more information about the IDNR and ways to enjoy Illinois state parks, visit the IDNR State Park website.
Visit local Spring Break destinations like Illinois Beach, Starved Rock
Illinois Department of Natural Resources has plenty of state park ideas
ROAD TRIPPERS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News