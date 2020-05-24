illinois budget

Illinois House passes $40 billion budget relying heavily on federal funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois House passed a $40 billion state budget late Saturday that relies heavily on federal funding.

The budget passed on a largely party-line vote of 68-44.

The spending plan would let the state borrow up to $5 million from the Federal Reserve.

State officials are also waiting to see how much spending flexibility they have for the billions in federal aid the state already received.

The spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1 now heads to the Governor.

"This budget begins to address the financial upheaval we are facing, but more hard choices about how to spend and save these dollars wisely remain to be made," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement.

The House also passed legislation Saturday pushed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to change the tax structure for a casino in the city.

Mayor Lightfoot said in a statement, "This is a critical step toward shoring up our city's pension obligations as well as driving huge levels of infrastructure funding and fueling thousands of new jobs for all of Illinois."

WLS contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldbudgetcasinojb pritzkerlori lightfootillinois budgetfederal reserve
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ILLINOIS BUDGET
Illinois' new stay-at-home order faces 3rd lawsuit
CFD commander's son apologizes for hosting packed house party
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
'I've been totally oblivious': Chicago man admits throwing party amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago churches stand with Trump, plan services
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
Severe storms leave damage, power outages across Illinois
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 107K
Customers glad to see South Side donut shops open
CPD discusses 'Operation Rebuild' to combat West Side violence
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Sunday
Meet the 1-year-old chef with 1.3M Instagram followers
New casino legislation passed by Illinois House
CPD, city officials announce Memorial Day traffic plans
What to know before heading to Lake Geneva beaches
More TOP STORIES News