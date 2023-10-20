WATCH LIVE

Lawyer in IL comptroller's office fired for antisemitic social media posts

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 20, 2023 12:47AM
A lawyer who worked for the Illinois State Comptroller's office has been fired over offensive posts made on social media.

A spokesperson for the comptroller's office told ABC7 Chicago they were notified Thursday about comments the lawyer made calling for the murder of Jews.

The spokesperson said the employee admitted to some of those posts and they were immediately fired.

The spokesperson said the comptroller's office has a zero tolerance policy for antisemitism or hate speech.

