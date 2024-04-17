Antisemitic graffiti found on Lakeview school investigated as hate crime; 1 in custody, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating vandalism found at a North Side school as a hate crime.

Ald. Bennett Lawson, who represents the city's 44th Ward, said antisemitic graffiti was discovered Monday at the Nettelhorst School in Lakeview.

He released a statement saying in part, "We have no tolerance for antisemitic, homophobic or hateful incidents of any kind, and I hope the Jewish community in the 44th Ward and across our city know that I stand with them and their right to live without fear in our neighborhood."

Mayor Brandon Johnson also responded, saying, "Anti-Semitism has no place in Chicago. My administration is committed to working with the Chicago Police Department on this matter."

Police said they have someone in custody for the vandalism and charges are pending.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood