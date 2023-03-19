WATCH LIVE

Early voting for consolidated election expanding in several suburban counties

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 19, 2023 11:00AM
When does early voting start in Illinois? Early voting is expanding in several suburban counties on Monday for the April 4, 2023 consolidated election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting is expanding on Monday for the April 4 consolidated election in several suburban counties.

Kane County residents have been able to vote early at the main elections office and the Aurora satellite, but all early voting locations will open Monday.

DuPage County residents been able to vote at the county fairgrounds, but more locations are opening up on Monday. A full list can be found here.

Lake County early voting locations can be found here, McHenry County early voting locations can be found here and Will County early voting locations can be found here.

