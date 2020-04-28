Coronavirus Illinois: 163 patients, 31 staff test positive for COVID-19 at City View Multicare Center in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been reported at a nursing home in west suburban Cicero.After mandated COVID-19 testing was done last week, it was discovered, 163 residents have tested positive at City View Multicare Center and 31 staff members have also tested positive.Those residents that have tested positive are quarantined to three floors of the facility.The facility has also been cited for 10 safety violations related to COVID-19 issues, and they have been reported to the department of public health, both at the county and state levels.The Illinois Department of Public health is also mandating the entire staff to be tested. Visitation at the facility has been suspended.