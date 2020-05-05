Coronavirus Illinois: Cicero COVID-19 outbreak has officials asking court to shut down City View Multicare Center

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Cicero officials went to court Tuesday morning to ask for the City View Multicare Center to be shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the nursing home.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday morning, Cicero's Town President Larry Dominick is urging the care facility to close down and all of its residents be transferred to alternate care facilities.
The lawsuit comes after City View was cited multiple times for negligence, with officials saying staff members did not enforce rules to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
The lawsuit also names the Illinois Department of Public Health, the State of Illinois and Gov. J.B. Pritzker with failing to enforce policies to prevent the spread of the virus at the facility.
Since April 1, more than 164 residents and more than 41 staff members have tested positive. Nine residents and one staff member have died.
Inspections of the center revealed 10 citations for failure to follow coronavirus restrictions, staff members were even spotted not wearing required personal protective equipment.
In court, which is being held via ZOOM, lawyers for Cicero said this is facility presents a continued hazard for their town and residents, while the attorney for City View told the judge that the town has no legal authority to legally ask for this emergency restraining order.
Also Tuesday morning, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky presented nursing home legislation addressing what she calls major problems in nursing homes across the country during this pandemic.
Congresswoman Schakowsky addressed ways to help nursing home workers stay protected while serving residents.
