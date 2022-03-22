coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,442 new cases, 44 deaths

United Center updates COVID vaccine policy
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
New omicron BA.2 subvariant continues to increase in Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,442 new COVID cases and 44 related deaths Tuesday.

IDPH notes that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,057,078total COVID cases, including 33,260 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.3%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 52,434 new specimens for a total of 56,607,579 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 562 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 76 patients were in the ICU, and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,289,890vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 64.22% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,412.

Chicago updates travel advisory



Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady gave an update to the Chicago Travel Advisory Tuesday, shifting away from listing states and instead using the CDC's community data, which shows county level areas with low, medium and high COVID risk. Dr. Arwady said travelers going to high risk areas should wear masks indoors and those who are unvaccinated should.should quarantine after traveling to high risk areas and take a COVID test before leaving and after returning.

United Center drops vaccine requirement



The United Center announced Tuesday that is is dropping a requirement for attendees to show proof of vaccination or negative test. The new policy takes effect immmediately, with the first events to take place with the new policy coming on Thursday as the United Center hosts games for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
