chicago public schools

CPS mask mandate lifted despite continued pushback from Chicago Teachers Union

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez says some schools should continue to wear face mask
By
EMBED <>More Videos

After Chicago mask mandate lifts, CPS follows suit; CTU pushing back

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As of Monday morning, masks are optional at Chicago Public Schools.

There's been union pushback even though CPS said COVID metrics indicate it's safe.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez announced the move last week.

The current test positivity rate in the city is 0.7%, but the Chicago Teachers Union is pushing back.

The CTU has filed a labor grievance, saying the decision violates their safety agreement set back in January.

The union said the mask optional policy breaks the agreement to keep masks on through the end of the school year.

Meanwhile, CPS is encouraging students at schools with low-vaccination rates to keep wearing masks, as vaccination rates remain low in several South and West Side schools.

But at Northside College Prep, the vaccination rate is the highest at 89%.

RELATED | Bare-faced Chicago Public Schools students sent home as district moves toward mask-optional policy

Over a third (37%) of schools have fewer than 25% of their students fully vaccinated, and only 10% of schools have 70% of their students fully vaccinated, according to a previous report.

Overall, 49% of age eligible CPS students are fully vaccinated. But that number is driven up by schools, many on the North Side, with high rates. The lowest is Penn Elementary on the West Side at 5%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagonorth parkface maskcoronavirus chicagochicago public schoolschicago teachers unioncoronavirus illinoiscpslawsuitcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Masks to be optional at Chicago Public Schools starting Monday
CPS CEO: Schools with low vaccination rates urged to keep masks on
CTU files labor grievance over CPS mask optional policy
CPS announces switch to mask-optional policy next week
TOP STORIES
Toddler accidently shoots, kills mother while playing with gun: police
CPD searching for suspects after 7 shot in South Chicago
IN woman convicted of hitting 4 kids, killing 3, to get early release
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Tom Brady says he's returning as Buccaneers QB next season
26 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
CPD officer, Army veteran quits job to go fight in Ukraine war
Show More
Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Chicago Weather: Showers late Monday
Loyola to face Ohio State in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Police: Suspect who shot homeless men in NYC also wanted in DC
Small fire at Cook County Jail sends 3 to hospital: sheriff's office
More TOP STORIES News