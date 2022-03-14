CHICAGO (WLS) -- As of Monday morning, masks are optional at Chicago Public Schools.
There's been union pushback even though CPS said COVID metrics indicate it's safe.
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez announced the move last week.
The current test positivity rate in the city is 0.7%, but the Chicago Teachers Union is pushing back.
The CTU has filed a labor grievance, saying the decision violates their safety agreement set back in January.
The union said the mask optional policy breaks the agreement to keep masks on through the end of the school year.
Meanwhile, CPS is encouraging students at schools with low-vaccination rates to keep wearing masks, as vaccination rates remain low in several South and West Side schools.
But at Northside College Prep, the vaccination rate is the highest at 89%.
RELATED | Bare-faced Chicago Public Schools students sent home as district moves toward mask-optional policy
Over a third (37%) of schools have fewer than 25% of their students fully vaccinated, and only 10% of schools have 70% of their students fully vaccinated, according to a previous report.
Overall, 49% of age eligible CPS students are fully vaccinated. But that number is driven up by schools, many on the North Side, with high rates. The lowest is Penn Elementary on the West Side at 5%.
CPS mask mandate lifted despite continued pushback from Chicago Teachers Union
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez says some schools should continue to wear face mask
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News