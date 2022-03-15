COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,574 new cases, 32 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,574 new COVID cases and 32 related deaths Tuesday with fewer than 600 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide.IDPH notes that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."There have been at least 3,049,616 total COVID cases, including 33,139 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.4%, which is unchanged from Monday.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 56,744 new specimens for a total of 56,009,446 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 583 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 94 patients were in the ICU, and 47 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Statewide hospitalizations have now dropped to the lowest number since July 20, 2021, when there were 572.A total of 21,248,434 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 64.1% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,554.In Friday's press release, IDPH stated that 49% of Illinois' total population has now received a booster, according to CDC data.