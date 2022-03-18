coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,388 new cases, 18 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,388 new COVID cases and 18 related deaths Friday with fewer than 600 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide.

There have been at least 3,053,185 total COVID cases, including 33,198 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.2%, which is down from Thursday.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 132,380 new specimens for a total of 56,328,379 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 528 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 88 patients were in the ICU, and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,273,924 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Friday, and 64.16% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,104.

More TOP STORIES News